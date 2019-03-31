Capital Markets Gateway nets $7.5 million, plus more top funding news for Chicago-based companies

Chicago-based fintech company Capital Markets Gateway has secured $7.5 million in Series A funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced March 13 and led by StagedotO.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "Capital Markets Gateway Inc. (CMG) is a financial technology firm offering an integrated digital workflow and analytics platform for capital markets professionals. With more than 100 years of collective industry experience, CMG's team understands firsthand the shortcomings of the current capital raising processes and has designed a system built for practitioners, by practitioners."
The four-year-old startup also raised a $3.5 million seed round in 2016.
The round brings total funding raised by Chicago companies in financial services over the past 90 days to $60 million. The local financial services industry has produced 45 funding rounds over the past year, yielding a total of $2.1 billion in venture funding.
In other local funding news, advertising platforms company Wordego Inc. announced a $50,000 funding round on March 27, financed by Keiretsu Forum.
According to Crunchbase, "Wordego is an Online Advertising Network that provides complete technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of online advertising. Wordego features applications and services for advertisers to buy online advertising inventory on websites and mobile applications; services for publishers to sell their online advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed."
The company also raised a $175,000 convertible note round in 2017.
