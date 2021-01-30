CHICAGO (WLS) -- These days there seems to be a subscription box for everything, from fashion to food. There's even a subscription box for CBD products.
Shatoia Robinson is a DePaul University graduate. She became interested in CBD products while working as a pharmaceutical and medical sales representative. After losing her job, she turned her side hustle into her new project.
She launched Budzy Box during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a monthly subscription box offering a variety of CBD products, from fashion to lifestyle. Robinson said she wants to break the stigma surrounding CBD products.
RELATED: CBD Tested: What's in the popular oils, gummies and tinctures, and how much THC?
"The more I educated myself on the power of CBD, the more I wanted to share this knowledge and empower women of color to embrace a holistic, healthy life infused with CBD," Robinson said.
The boxes are focused on women.
DePaul grad creates luxury CBD subscription box for women
Budzy Box offers variety of CBD products
ENTREPRENEURSHIP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News