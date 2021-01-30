entrepreneurship

DePaul grad creates luxury CBD subscription box for women

Budzy Box offers variety of CBD products
By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- These days there seems to be a subscription box for everything, from fashion to food. There's even a subscription box for CBD products.

Shatoia Robinson is a DePaul University graduate. She became interested in CBD products while working as a pharmaceutical and medical sales representative. After losing her job, she turned her side hustle into her new project.

She launched Budzy Box during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a monthly subscription box offering a variety of CBD products, from fashion to lifestyle. Robinson said she wants to break the stigma surrounding CBD products.

"The more I educated myself on the power of CBD, the more I wanted to share this knowledge and empower women of color to embrace a holistic, healthy life infused with CBD," Robinson said.

The boxes are focused on women.
