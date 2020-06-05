Business

Chicago announces emergency alert system for businesses

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago will be rolling out a new program to provide emergency alerts to businesses.

Local business owners can text "CHIBIZ" to 67283 or visit www.chicago/gov/chibizalerts to opt-in to get the alerts.

Businesses will be asked submit some details specific to their business so tha the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection and the Office of Emergency Management and Communication.

The city is also reminding businesses that a curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and that all non-essential businesses need to be closed during those hours.
