reopening illinois

Chicago bar shut down for violating Phase 4 COVID-19 social distancing guidelines

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- City officials shut down a bar on Chicago's Near West Side after they said it violated Phase 4 reopening requirements.

Inspectors said the Wise Owl Drinkery and Cookhouse near Van Buren and Racine "egregiously and blatantly" disregarded several of the rules over the weekend.

The city ordered the bar to close immediately for being over capacity, not enforcing social distancing, allowing guests without face coverings and not having guests seated.

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
EMBED More News Videos

Illinois moves into Phase 4 of reopening June 26. What does that mean?



"Irresponsible actions like this put our entire city at risk and will not be tolerated," a spokesperson for the city's Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said in a statement.

Prior to the July 4th holiday weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the city would be cracking down on violations of COVID-19 safety guidelines. Indoor capacity must be limited to 25-percent capped at 50 people. Citizens can call 311 to submit complaints.

Since June 3, BACP said it has received 1,276 reopening complaints, conducted 557 investigations, issued 85 warnings or notices to correct, cited 25 businesses and ordered the immediate closure of two businesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagonear west sidebarbusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisreopening illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING ILLINOIS
Naperville, Aurora schools offer choice of hybrid, E-Learning
Oak Park and River Forest High School will likely start the fall semester at home
'Angel donation' paid for plastic barriers at North Lawndale school
CPS sports camps allowed to resume under updated guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump compares Chicago to 'war zone' after weekend violence
Whiting beach to close indefinitely due to overcrowding
3 in custody after vehicle crash, armed robbery on Lake Shore Drive
Naperville, Aurora schools offer choice of hybrid, E-Learning
Ford brings back Bronco after 25 years
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, pleasant
Nursing assistant killed in Chicago weekend shooting at memorial
Show More
Chicago extends city sticker, permit parking enforcement deadlines
'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49
Honey drips from walls of family's home; thousands of bees found
2nd suspect arrested after Skokie carjacking ends in NW Side crash
Chicago marathon canceled due to COVID-19, refunds offered
More TOP STORIES News