Chicago barber gives free haircuts on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you've been down 63rd Street recently, you've probably seen David McDonald giving out free haircuts.You read that right, free haircuts for anyone who walks by."From working people to non-working people. You know everyone, everyone will stop by," McDonald said.McDonald recently moved to Chicago from West Palm Beach, Fla. with a mission. To help anyone he could, in the best way he could.He's been cutting hair for almost 30 years, but this is the first time he's had the opportunity to regularly give back to the community."I've been doing this for a long time, but not like this - sporadically," McDonald said. "I think a lot of barbers will try to give back but this is a little bit extreme."Four days a week, McDonald is set up at the corner of 63rd St. and Halsted, across from Whole Foods. He's there for hours, giving haircuts and hoping to spread a little love.What brought him here? His faith.McDonald said he usually has a steady flow of customers and sees about 15 people a day."I was riding past, saw someone getting a haircut. I get out and find out that it's free and it's just out of love so that's what I love most about it. I felt like it was my duty to come see what he's about," Troy Johnson said.For McDonald, this is just the beginning."I'm going to try to move around. Every week I've been right here but I want to move to different areas," McDonald added.He's been asked to cut hair at job fairs and is also working with the Waukegan school district to give kids access to free haircuts while they're at school."You know these free haircuts, they're going to pass one day," McDonald said. "I think one day I think I'm going to be able to give millions to the community, that's what I believe."But until then, you can find him here cutting away.