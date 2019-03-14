Chicago funding news: Healthcare content and technology top recent local investments

Chicago-based medical and information technology company HealthJoy has secured $12 million in Series B funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced March 8 and led by U.S. Venture Partners (USVP).
According to its Crunchbase profile, "HealthJoy is an all-in-one healthcare guidance platform that helps employees make better decisions. The platform brings together medical professionals, concierges, Rx savings, an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant, and much more. Employees love having access to on-demand help for all their employee benefits, right from their mobile phone."
The five-year-old company has raised two previous funding rounds, including a $3 million Series A round in 2017.
The round brings total funding raised by Chicago companies in health care over the past month to $19 million. The local health care industry has seen 47 funding rounds over the past year, capturing a total of $653 million in venture funding.
In other local funding news, video and company Lightstream announced a $2 million debt financing funding round on Feb. 26, financed by Silicon Valley Bank.
According to Crunchbase, "Lightstream builds live streaming creative tools and technology with a true passion for live video production, gaming and supporting the explosive growth of creators and their communities. Their cloud-based technology and products transform difficult technical hurdles into streamlined workflows - empowering creators to effortlessly share their passion, talent, and creativity on live streaming platforms like Mixer, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and more. Since 2014, they have been building a cloud-based live streaming studio with the goal of removing all the technical hurdles and putting advanced production capabilities in the hands of beginners."
Founded in 2014, the company has raised two previous rounds, including a $1.8 million seed round in 2015.
