Coronavirus Chicago: Hair salon transforms its business to keep staff and clients safe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For lots of people the most important result of Chicago entering Phase 3 of re-opening is finally being able to get your hair done.This is a challenge for the beauty industry because many of the services require closer contact...so business owners and clients are figuring out the kinks to make their experience the best it can be.A couple of months ago, ABC7 stopped by Van Cleef Hair Studio in University Village right when they had to close their doors.The owners have used the last couple of weeks to make drastic changes to make sure their stylists and clients are safe."We've made sure there's a six feet distance between all of our stations," said co-owner Daryl Wells. "Each client is temperature checked by the stylist or staff when they arrive. I check our staff periodically throughout the day. We've hung up these drapes because we did our research and found out that fabric has the least risk of transmission...Lots of sanitation between clients. Every surface is re-sanitized."Client Mariam Nash Sanders said the experience, "is a little surreal, I know. They're recognizing the COVID virus and what we need to do to protect ourselves."Co-owner and stylist Rahni Flowers said styling and blow-drying hair can make work pretty hot, but he said if this is what he has to do to keep his client's safe, he is all in.When asked if he missed his clients, Flowers said "Absolutely. This has been so wonderful for me to be able to talk to people, to console them. To talk about how we've all been able to manage spiritually and economically."