Business

Chicago Loop Alliance creates back-to work toolkit

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As stores and office buildings reopen in the Loop, Chicago Loop Alliance CEO Michael Edwards CEO joined ABC7 Tuesday morning to talk about the reopening.

One of the businesses set to reopen at the end of the month is Central Camera, a 121-year-old store that was damaged during civil unrest over the summer after the death of George Floyd.

The Chicago Loop Alliance has created a back-to-work toolkit The toolkit includes a guide to businesses that are open and monthly business reports.

RELATED: Chicago's Central Camera to reopen after being destroyed amid civil unrest
EMBED More News Videos

Central Camera will reopen its 121-year old store late October after the fire amid civil unrest this summer.



"The Loop has a residential population of about 20,000, and a worker population of about 370,000 in normal times," said Chicago Loop Alliance President and CEO Michael Edwards. "Workers are the lifeblood of the Loop's storefront economy. And what we're hearing more and more is that people are missing the office and are missing downtown. Working from home full-time has lost its luster for some, and the Loop needs people here if the stores, restaurants and services we love have any hope of surviving. So we wanted to create a one-stop shop for getting back to work in the Loop safely."

For more information, visit loopchicago.com/in-the-loop/back-to-work-toolkit.
