Chicago Made: BubbleBird bath products

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Chicago Made series highlights the local businesses and creative minds who make our city stand out.
BubbleBird was created by Angelica Austin and Kristy Heger. They stopped by ABC7 to share some of their products to make bath time extra fun.
BubbleBird products include colorful bath bombs, bath fizzes, salt soaks, body scrubs and plenty of fun bath products for the kids, too. These unique products are created right here in the Chicago area.
To learn more about BubbleBird, visit their website: www.bubblebird.com/.
Find BubbleBird on Instagram and Facebook.
