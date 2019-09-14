Chicago Made: Rock A Box Baby

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Chicago Made series highlights the local businesses and creative minds who make our city stand out.
Rock a Box Baby makes it easy for customers to create the perfect personalized gift for babies. Customers select a lacquer-finish keepsake box that they are able to monogram and then fill with a wide array of baby gift items ranging in price.
Creator Kylie Kaufman joined ABC7 to talk about the inspiration behind Rock a Box Baby.
ABC7 viewers can get 10% off their own Rock a Box by entering the promo code ABC7 at check out.
To learn more, visit https://rockaboxbaby.com/
