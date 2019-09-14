Business

Chicago Made: Rock A Box Baby

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Chicago Made series highlights the local businesses and creative minds who make our city stand out.

Rock a Box Baby makes it easy for customers to create the perfect personalized gift for babies. Customers select a lacquer-finish keepsake box that they are able to monogram and then fill with a wide array of baby gift items ranging in price.

Creator Kylie Kaufman joined ABC7 to talk about the inspiration behind Rock a Box Baby.

ABC7 viewers can get 10% off their own Rock a Box by entering the promo code ABC7 at check out.

To learn more, visit https://rockaboxbaby.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagobabybaby clothing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge denies bond for man accused of fatally shooting Dolton mother
Feds: Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation
Couple accused of ditching adopted girl, moving
3 wounded, 1 fatally in Bronzeville shooting: police
Teammates honor teen who drowned in NW Indiana high school pool
Field Museum hosts 6th annual ID Day
FDA panel backs experimental peanut allergy treatment
Show More
Bus driver holds nervous boy's hand on first day of school
Woman killed in Deerfield hit-and-run, police say
Bridge lifts along Chicago River begin Saturday
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy Saturday
MoviePass will shut down services on Sept. 14
More TOP STORIES News