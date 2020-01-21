Business

Chicago Neighborhood Opportunity Fund accepting applications for $10M in grants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago's Department of Planning and Development will announce Tuesday $10 million in grants for businesses that are available through the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund Program in 2020.

Small businesses can get up to $250,000 for development and startup costs or new construction and rehab properties along under-invested corridors.

Neighborhood Opportunity Fund applications in ten target neighborhoods on the South and West sides will be prioritized for grant funding, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Office said.

Applications will be accepted through February 29. The first round of finalists will be announced in April. A second round of applications will open in July.

For more information and to apply, visit www.neighborhoodopportunityfund.com.
