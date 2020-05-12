coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot, City officials create new rules for third-party food delivery apps

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lightfoot and BACP announced Tuesday the first-in-the-nation rules for third-party food delivery companies to increase transparency and fair competition.

The vast majority of third-party delivery companies charge a commission fee to the restaurant from which food is being delivered.

Since this fee is not currently transparent when an individual is purchasing food, customers may believe that the restaurant is receiving the full menu price of the food, city officials said.

Starting Friday, May 22, all third-party delivery companies will be required to disclose to the customer an itemized cost breakdown of each transaction, including the menu price of the food, any sales or other tax, delivery charge and tip, and any commission or service fee paid by the restaurant to the third-party delivery company.

These new rules will be in place permanently, city officials said. They will apply to all websites, mobile applications or other internet services that offer or arrange the sale of food or beverages by a restaurant, bar or other food-serving establishments.

Last week, a group of Chicago restaurant owners called out third-party apps like GrubHub and UberEats over high service charges and asked customers to order directly from the restaurants.

As more restaurants are relying on third-party delivery apps during the COVID-19 outbreak, city officials said these rules will provide customers with the details they need to make fully-informed purchasing decisions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagomeal deliverylori lightfootcoronavirus chicagorestaurantscovid 19 pandemicstay at home orderdelivery servicecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Crime down 30% in April
LIVE: Blue Angels fly over Chicago in salute to health care workers fighting COVID-19
CFD holds graduation for 88 first responders
What to know about Illinois' 79,007 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Blue Angels fly over Chicago in salute to health care workers fighting COVID-19
CFD holds graduation for 88 first responders
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Couples turn to 'minimonies' to salvage wedding plans
Socially-distanced mariachi birthday surprise
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, slightly warmer Tuesday
Rare inflammatory disease linked to COVID-19 seen in 11 states
Show More
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate: WATCH LIVE
6-year-old TX boy found tied up in grandma's shed
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Oak Lawn Red Lobster apologizes for crowded wait on Mother's Day
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
More TOP STORIES News