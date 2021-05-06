Business

Chicago restaurants, hotels looking for workers are they reopen

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago hotels, restaurants in desperate need of workers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Now that Chicago ramping up to full reopening, the hospitality industry is desperately seeking people who want to work.

Many hotels in the city and nationwide are having trouble finding enough employees to meet the demand of reopening.


"It's a labor shortage at every level," said Bob Habeeb of Maverick Hotels. "It's not just housekeepers, bartenders and servers, there's a shortage of managers."

Habeeb said when the hospitality industry came to a screeching halt in 2020, workers couldn't afford to wait for hotels to reopen.

"I spoke with someone who was a long time manager at Hilton, for example, and she told me she went to work for Amazon," he said.

Many left the industry, or even left the state.

"They've gone to Florida, Texas, Tennessee or Wisconsin, where other markets remained open during the pandemic," said Adam Gurgiolo, general manager of Hotel Monico.


Housekeeping and restaurant staff remain the biggest needs right now, according to Gurgiolo. The Sable Hotel at Navy Pier said to recruit staff it is looking at raising wages and benefits. Right now, the Sable pays housekeepers between $20 and $23 an hour.

While some companies are using financial incentives to attract employees, the Fifty/50 restaurant group is mandating the vaccine for all its employees. When the company made the announcements, applications began to flow in.

"We feel like we are ahead of the curve and feel like we are doing a good job of getting our places staffed," said John Aldape.

Whatever it takes to get staff back, hotels and restaurants are in a hurry. Owners and managers predict a record breaking summer with so much pent up demand to finally get out and have fun.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagonavy pierukrainian villageloopold townhoteljobs hiringcoronavirus chicagorestaurantsreopening illinoisjobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Summer festivals, concerts, events returning to Chicago
Trillions of cicadas emerging from 15 states 'within days'
ABC7's Alan Krashesky is a grandpa again!
Special Olympics Chicago returns with scaled-down event
Chicago area restaurants, hotels eager for convention comeback
G Herbo charged with lying to federal agent
Mom, who was expecting 7 babies, gives birth to 9
Show More
Indian diaspora leaders call for more COVID help from US
Attorney made series of missteps during Adam Toledo case bond hearing: Foxx
Mother's Day flower shortage blamed on COVID-19 pandemic
Mother of 5 shot in Park Manor has bullet lodged in back
Outbound I-55 reopened following crash
More TOP STORIES News