coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus resources: Applications for Chicago small business recovery grant program due Monday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The application window for Chicago small businesses to receive a $5,000 grant through the Microbusiness Recovery Program will close Monday.

Businesses located in low- and moderate-income community areas with four or fewer employees and less than $250,000 in annual revenue are encouraged to submit their applications by the 5:00 p.m. deadline.

Grant recipients will be chosen via a lottery and winners will be notified by Monday, May 11th.

The application can be accessed in English and Spanish at www.chicago.gov/recoverygrant.

The Microbusiness Recovery Grant Program has been designed for smaller businesses that may not be able to access other financial options and was made possible with support from foundations, individuals and businesses to The Chicago Community Trust in partnership with The One Chicago Fund.

RELATED: COVID-19 help, information and resources

The program is administered by the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) with the support of five community partners: Accion Serving Illinois and Indiana, Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, the Chicago Urban League, SomerCor and Women's Business Development Center.

BACP held six webinars last week about the Recovery Grant Program. To view those webinars in English and Spanish, visit www.chicago.gov/businessworkshops.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagosmall businesslori lightfootcoronavirus chicagocoronavirusgrantcook countycoronavirus tipscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Crime down 30% in April
What to know about Illinois' 61,499 COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 testing site opening in Back of the Yards neighborhood Monday
Expert advises small businesses to pivot during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana lifts restrictions on businesses in much of state
COVID-19 testing site opening in Back of the Yards neighborhood Monday
46 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Illinois conducts highest number of COVID-19 tests in 24 hours
Chicago police break up multiple large gatherings over weekend
Show More
22-year-old Chicago woman diagnosed with COVID-19 dies
Cook County deputy dies of COVID-19 complications
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Monday
Kennedy, Edens expressway reopen after second phase of Montrose Bridge demolition
4 charged with beating man, stealing THC products in Northbrook robbery
More TOP STORIES News