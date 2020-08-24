COVID-19 Chicago: Spa owner says rule banning facials isn't fair

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago spa owner is upset with the city for banning facials during the COVID-19 pandemic.The woman said facials are a huge part of the spa industry and the rule should be changed.Last month, the city announced that personal services requiring the removal of face coverings would no longer be permitted. That includes services like facials.But one spa owner said the new rule just isn't fair. The owner said their estheticians are still wearing masks and face shields.She said the city hasn't provided any data that suggest that spas are a hot spot for the COVID-19 virus. They believe that the decision to ban facials was completely arbitrary and is having a negative impact onShe said if restaurants and bars can operate while people are unmasked, laughing and yelling across tables, facials should definitely be permitted."We have added social distancing, we stagger our appointments, we have Heppa filters in every room. Our clients all sign a COVID questionnaire," said Tamara Wills, owner of Allyu Spa. "I don't want to talk poorly about bars and restaurants but the bars and restaurants limitations for mask wearing, spacing, air purification, staggering, it's so much less than our industry."The woman said other female spa owners echo her concerns and they want answers from the city.ABC7 reached out to the city's health department, who responded in part, "COVID-19 spreads primarily among people who are in close contact (within 6 feet) for a prolonged period...To safeguard the progress Chicago has made in the fight against COVID-19, the City has reinstated certain restrictions, including the temporary ban of personal services requiring the removal of face coverings such as shaves and facials."The health department said that critical for all Chicagoans to do their part and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep our families and communities safe.