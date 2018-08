Chicago Startup Roundup: Stridekick and Noirefy

In WCL's Chicago Startup Roundup segment, we focused on two Chicago startups - Stridekick and Noirefy.Stridekick is an app looking to make working out fun and Noirefy is a digital platform connecting diverse professionals to companies. Both companies see Chicago as a great place to start a business.For more on Stridekick, visit: https://stridekick.com/ For more on Noirefy, visit: https://noirefy.com/