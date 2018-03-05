WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago Startup Roundup: Stridekick and Noirefy

In WCL's Chicago Startup Roundup segment, we focused on two Chicago startups - Stridekick and Noirefy.

In WCL's Chicago Startup Roundup segment, we focused on two Chicago startups - Stridekick and Noirefy.

Stridekick is an app looking to make working out fun and Noirefy is a digital platform connecting diverse professionals to companies. Both companies see Chicago as a great place to start a business.

For more on Stridekick, visit: https://stridekick.com/

For more on Noirefy, visit: https://noirefy.com/
Join the "Windy City LIVE" Step Challenge on Stridekick! Text "windy" to the number 27126 to join the challenge OR if online or on social click on the below link:

https://stridekick.app.link/join-challenge?id=113472
