Chicago Trolley and Double Decker Company closing after New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Trolley and Double Decker Company is calling it quits and Tuesday is the last time you'll see those colorful buses around the city.

The website has the announcement of the closing, after New Year's Eve. The trolleys took visitors on tours of landmarks and favorite sites around town.

Anyone with tickets after December 31 can get a refund by calling 773-648-5000 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday. For more information, click here.
