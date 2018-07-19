BUSINESS

Chick-fil-A discontinues popular Cow Calendar after 20 years

Chick-fil-A's popular Cow Calendar included fun photos of the restaurant's mascot and a new deal or freebie for every month of the year. (Shutterstock)

ATLANTA --
After this December, Chick-fil-A lovers won't have any more pages to turn on their Cow Calendars.

The fast-food restaurant announced this week that it will discontinue the popular calendars after two decades. The calendars included fun, whimsical photos of cows, the restaurant's mascot, as well as a unique deal or coupon each month. They retailed for $8 plus tax in 2018.

"Yes, we have made the difficult decision to retire our annual Cow Calendars at the end of 2018. We will continue our commitment to take care of customers and offer new ways for you to interact with Chick-fil-A," the company said in a statement posted to its website, adding that coupons will still be distributed through other channels.

The calendars were a popular holiday gift; Chick-Fil-A said in a statement that it would continue to sell gift cards in restaurants over the holiday season.

Though the company will no longer offer a new calendar in 2019, it pledged that it will still continue to honor deals and coupons included in the 2018 calendar.

After Chick-fil-A announced the calendar's demise, frustrated fans expressed their dismay on social media:

