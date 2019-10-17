Business

Chipotle will cover 100% of tuition costs for business, technology degrees for employees

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its scholarship program for all eligible employees to pursue a debt-free college degree.

The company announced it is covering 100% of tuition costs up front for 75 different types of business and technology degrees at several accredited universities. Employees become eligible for the program after 120 days of employment.

The launch of the company's debt-free degree program is an expansion of its existing education program, which includes a tuition reimbursement program, which has provided over $20 million in tuition assistance over the past two years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessemploymentchipotletuitioncollegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands of striking CPS teachers hit picket lines across city
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find child care with CPS classes canceled
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson recovering after 'feeling lightheaded' while driving
Man, 60, shot while driving in Lakeview
Rat tears into cheese at Alsip supermarket
White House: Ukraine aid held up in part over election probe
Chicago World Champion Boxer reacts to death of Patrick Day
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, patchy fog
Making the right choice through Strategic Moves chess club
Florida spree killer claims he 'did it for God'
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Men of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' talk ahead of sequel premiere
More TOP STORIES News