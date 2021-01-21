health code violations

Mount Greenwood restaurant shut down with nearly 100 patrons, 12 other businesses cited for indoor service violations

CHICAGO -- City officials over the weekend shut down a nearly 100-person gathering at a Mount Greenwood restaurant as well as an unlicensed club in Little Village.

Officials ordered the long-term closure of Firewater Saloon Mount Greenwood, at 3908 W. 111th St., until it submits a safety plan to the city, according to the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

The restaurant allegedly allowed indoor drinking and had more than 99 people indoors, the agency said.

The city also shut down an unlicensed club in Little Village that was serving about 68 people inside, officials said Thursday. The club, at 2881 W. Cermak Road, was allegedly charging an entrance fee.

Those locations are among 416 businesses cited and 8,000 other investigated for violating citywide coronavirus restrictions since the pandemic began. Chicago has had a citywide ban on indoor service since October.

Eleven other businesses were cited over the weekend for violating indoor dining restrictions:

Barraco's Pizza, at 2105-2121 W. 95th St., for allegedly allowing indoor dining;
Cafe Istanbul, at 2014 W. Division St., for allegedly allowing indoor dining;

Canton Regio, at 1510 W. 18th St., for allegedly allowing indoor dining;
Chicago-Bridgeport VFW, at 3200 S. May St., for allegedly allowing indoor drinking;
Dee's Candyland, at 648 E. 75th St., for allegedly allowing indoor dining and drinking;
Estrella Blanca Night Club, at 3049 N. Cicero Rd., for allegedly allowing indoor drinking;
Eurostars Hotel, at 660 N. State St., for allegedly failing to comply with social distancing requirements.
Hookah Time and Havano Cigar, at 6416 N. Lehigh Ave., for allegedly allowing indoor smoking.

King Crab House, at 1816 N. Halsted St., for allegedly allowing indoor dining.
McGee's Jukebox, at 7000 S. Halsted St., for allegedly allowing indoor dining and drinking.
Mitchell's Tab, at 3356 S. Halsted St., for allegedly allowing indoor dining and drinking.

The citations were issued among 107 total investigations over the weekend.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
