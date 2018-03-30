BUSINESS

Starbucks, other coffee sellers ordered to warn California customers of carcinogens in coffee

EMBED </>More Videos

A judge ruled that Starbucks and other coffee sellers in California must provide a cancer warning on their products for customers. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
A judge ruled that Starbucks and other coffee sellers in California must provide a cancer warning on their products for customers.

A nonprofit group sued several companies that sell coffee, including Starbucks, coffee distributors and retailers in 2010.

The lawsuit claimed those companies violated state law, which requires them to warn consumers about chemicals in the roasting process that may cause cancer. One of those chemicals is acrylamide, which is a carcinogen.

Attorneys for about 90 companies said the chemical is present in the process, but that it's at harmless levels and is outweighed by the benefits of drinking a cup of coffee.

The ruling came despite eased concerns in recent years about the possible dangers of coffee, with some studies finding health benefits. In 2016, the International Agency for Research on Cancer - the cancer agency of the World Health Organization - moved coffee off its "possible carcinogen" list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscoffeestarbuckscourt caselawsuitwarningcancerCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Coffee sold in California may soon come with cancer warning
BUSINESS
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Software added most Chicago jobs last month; employees rate construction highest
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
More Business
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News