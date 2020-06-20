Business

Coffee for a Cause: Gary friends give back with Blk & Bold Specialty Beverages

Drinking that morning coffee while helping communities in need is the goal of Blk and Bold Specialty Beverages.

The coffee and tea company is the brainchild of best friends Rod Johnson and Pernell Cezar, both from Gary, Indiana.

"Considering where we grew up, we were very intentional about incorporating at the core of our business a social impact model to support a vulnerable demographic that we really resonated with," said Johnson.

Five percent of the company's profits is donated to supporting at-risk youth both locally and nationally.

"We want to serve as a model for businesses that you can prioritize purpose as well as benefit," said Johnson.

BLK & Bold Partners with local establishments to identify, pledge support, and partner with local non-profits focused on educational youth programming.
