Business

Cold and snow bring Igloo dining to Michigan

TROY, Mich. -- During the cold, it's nice to dine at a cozy restaurant, especially one with a fireplace, but if you long to be cozy outdoors, one Michigan restaurant offers seating options inside of heated igloos.

"Here's our one chance to cheat Mother Nature," said Vic Dzenowagis, the owner of Camp Ticonderoga.

The restaurant is debuting two heated igloos for the season. Each one seats a party of ten with a $200 minimum, WXYZ reported.

"Go to any restaurant. How are you going to get a table for 10, where it's just your party," Dzenowagis said.

Dzenowagis also owns Deadwood Bar & Grill in Northville. They first tired out the rend last year, and turns out it was a hit.

They served more than 8,000 people, bringing in upwards of $300,000.

"We called the guy that makes these and said we are ordering four more," Dzenowagis said.

Camp Ticonderoga has already booked 400 igloo reservations from now until early March.

Dzenowagis said the igloss he has are carpeted, well insulated and cost around $8,000 each.

"But that pays for itself in a week," he said.

The igloos will also accommodate your personal music, adding to the experience.

"Who likes to be cooped up inside? I know I don't. It's a good excuse and a comfortable way to be outside," Dzenowagis said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmichiganbusinessrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after police chase involving SUV tied to Little Village nurse's murder
2 wanted for smash and grab robbery at Subway in Palos Park
Baby born without skin goes home after 11 months in hospital
Trump grants controversial pardon to 2 military members
Car fatally strikes bicyclist on South Side: police
How to watch Kanye West at Lakewood Church
Chicago Bulls host early Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of families
Show More
USPS kicks off annual Santa Claus letter campaign
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, possible wintry mix late Sunday
Randolph Street Market features unique holiday gifts
Chicago photographer helps Michigan girl who wasn't allowed to take school picture
Water Boil Order lifted for Highland Park
More TOP STORIES News