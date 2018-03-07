BUSINESS

'Comma Wellness Spa' now open in Wicker Park

Photo: Comma Wellness Spa/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new massage studio? A new business is here to help. Located at 2038 W. Division St. (between Damen Ave & Hoyne Ave) in Wicker Park, the fresh arrival is called Comma Wellness Spa.

This new spa specializes in manipulative massage therapy, according to the business' website, and offers a variety of services for individuals experiencing chronic pain.

Expect to see offerings such as Swedish massage, a light-to-medium pressure treatment; deep tissue massage, which aims to aid patients with chronic pain; and sports massage to help patients reduce the risk of injury.

There are reflexology and foot massage sessions on offer, too. (You can check out the full list of services here.)

The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Daniel L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 1st, said: "I came for the one-hour massage. I was tired, my body was sore and aching. Then it was amazing. Sam is excellent, very skillful. After the hour, I can feel the difference."

Yelper Alex O. added: "Great massage! I've been getting massages for years but this spot got the real and best massage technique."

Head on over to check it out: Comma Wellness Spa is open daily from 11am-9pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
Eat, drink, exercise: Your guide to 4 new Chicago businesses
Elon Musk tweets Tesla could go private; TSLA stock soars
MoviePass changes to 3 movies per month from one a day, price stays the same
Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk recalled for undeclared milk
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
More Business
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News