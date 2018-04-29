BUSINESS

Consumers, analysts react to Sprint, T-Mobile merger

The announced merger between Sprint and T-Mobile had local consumers and experts on the alert. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The potential merger between Sprint and T-Mobile announced Sunday is still a long way from reality, but that didn't keep customers at the T-Mobile store on State Street from talking about it.

"I left AT&T to be with T-Mobile...don't see what good we'll get from the merger," said T-Mobile customer Robert Tate.

Sprint and T-Mobile have been in talks several times over the last few years, but have never been able to finalize the deal.

The latest attempt was announced in a joint Twitter statement from both companies' CEOs. The pair said the company will retain the T-Mobile name and be able to compete with industry leaders AT&T and Verizon.

The announcement also said the merger will allow the companies to move quickly in to 5G service and keep customers' costs down.

Industry analysts said the $80 billion deal could be a good for both the business and customers, but consumers remained skeptical.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere, who will lead the combined company, promised more innovation and a faster network.

"What it doesn't mean is prices will go up," Legere said.

Legere also said the combined company will add jobs, though analysts have their doubts.
