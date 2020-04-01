Coronavirus closures could not have come at a worse time, hospitality workers say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A normal weekend evening for Kice Akkawi, who deejays at night, used to include music and lights.He books musicians, bands, lighting and audio techs, all of whom are out of work for the time being.No work means no income for all of this workers.On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the stay-at-home order has been extended until April 30 in Illinois, meaning that all non-essential businesses will remain dark."It came so fast... so many people without plans," Akkawi said.Rich Capua's company rent the glass cases used in most trade shows and connections in the area. With all of those cancelled in the next few months, there is no demand for the cases.Even without work, Capua still has expenses like rent and insurance. He's hoping that his business will survive the next few months.John McHugh's company, Total Event Resources, plans events of all sizes.None of those events are happening these days, and most took months of planning and set-up.The coronavirus pandemic could not have hit at a worse time, McHugh said.