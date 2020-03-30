Business

'Walking Dead' actor Norman Reedus turns Georgia restaurant into pop-up grocery store amidst COVID-19 crisis

SENOIA, Ga. -- A restaurant in Georgia has transformed into a pop-up grocery store to help serve those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nic and Norman's is owned by "The Walking Dead" actor Norman Reedus and the show's Executive Producer, Greg Nicotero.

Instead of closing the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reedus and Nicotero decided to switch things up and start selling grocery items and essential supplies such as hand sanitzer and toilet paper.

Reedus and Nicotero talked to CNN about the importance of the restaurant in that community.

The duo said it's a way to keep their employees working while giving back to the city of Senoia, where the show is filmed.

People can place orders online and the items are brought to their cars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessgeorgiacelebritycoronavirusu.s. & worldgrocery store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ill. COVID-19 cases climb to 4.5K, with 65 deaths as testing ramps up
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
20 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
What to know about Illinois' 4,596 COVID-19 cases
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in raid at Dutch museum
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, winds diminishing Monday
Travelers flying from Chicago to Texas must quarantine or risk jail time
Indiana couple stuck aboard cruise ship where 4 died
WATCH LIVE: Group offering free COVID-19 screenings, supplies for CPD officers
New York City to fine social distancing violations
More TOP STORIES News