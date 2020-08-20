Coronavirus pandemic pushed online jewelry shop owner to start her NW Indiana business

Alexis Grant, owner of Get Pretty Girl, says COVID-19 actually pushed her to follow her dreams.Grant joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday, as part of the Black Owned series.Grant had been selling jewelry in pop-up shops and at special events in northwest Indiana since 2012.But since those kinds of events aren't happening during the pandemic, she finally forced herself to launch Get Pretty Girl online.It's an accessory line of statement pieces, she said.Grant has a degree in Fashion Merchandising, which has helped her tremendously. But she said your attitude has a lot to do with your success, as well."Follow your dreams, stay positive and do your research," Grant said.Visitfor more information.