Cresco Labs in Joliet prepares for marijuana 'green rush'

CHICAGO -- Some businesses in Illinois are preparing for what's being dubbed "the green rush."
On January 1, recreational marijuana will become legal to buy and sell in the state, but for Joliet, the change is expected to bring in new business and jobs.
They've got people wrapping marijuana fruit chews and sorting down to a science.
Shiploads of buds soon to be boxed up and ready for the 13 million people in Illinois, who'll have the choice to buy marijuana on January 1, 2020.
"I wanted to be hands-on with the product," said Cresco Labs Food Science Director Stephanie Gorecki told WICS/WRSP.
Gorecki has only been working at Cresco labs for five months now. Her position as the director of food science is a new position.
She said she's focusing on an ingredient she never thought she'd work with ever before - marijuana.
"Everything has been extremely fast-paced as we prepare for [Jan. 1]," Gorecki said.
Cresco Labs is one of the largest marijuana manufacturers in Illinois. The company produces 25% of the state's legal medical cannabis right now and have their main plant in Joliet.
"When we were developing our new line of Mindy's gummies, we are looking at different sanding sugars that we can potentially use. We looked at coarse, something fine, something in the middle," Gorecki said. "Basically, we wanted something that had the look and feel that we are targeting, that is something you can reach for, ha a lot of residual sugar that is clean, beautiful and easy to eat."
They said business has been non-stop.
Chief communications officer Jason Erkes has been with the company since the beginning five years ago.
"We've added over 100,000 new square feet of growing space," Erkes said.
That growing space includes their site in Lincoln, Illinois, which Erkes said is undergoing a massive expansion right now.
"We're going from a medical program that has 80,000 patients in it, to an adult-use program that has 13 million residents and 100,000,000 tourists in the state of Illinois," he said.
Cresco Labs has also purchased a machine that packs and sorts a massive amount of cannabis because they said they don't want the demand to outweigh the supply, which is a concern going into 2020.
The company is also hiring more cultivation workers and engineers to support it the anticipated demand.
"As a company, we anticipate hiring 300 new employees," Erkes said.
The city of Lincoln and Springfield just approved a three-percent sales tax on marijuana sales in the city.
"Is it gonna solve all the problems? No, but it can certainly make a dent with all the municipalities accomplishing their budgets," Erkes said.
Illinois legalized recreational marijuana in June, becoming the 11th state to do so.
