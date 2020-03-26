Coronavirus

Crocs offering free shoes to healthcare workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Those on the front lines in the battle against coronavirus can get a free pair of shoes from Crocs.

The company introduced a new program called "a free pair for healthcare."

Individual healthcare workers can get a free pair of classic Crocs or "Crocs at work" with free shipping.

RELATED: Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health care workers battling COVID-19 pandemic

"The healthcare industry has always embraced Crocs, but our mantra of 'be comfortable in your own shoes' applies now more than ever, and we want to do more to help our nation's heroes," said Crocs President and CEO Andrew Rees. "We only have one ask: Share the word to all those in healthcare and please be mindful to allow those who need these most to place their requests. This is the least we can do for those working incredibly hard to defeat this virus."

Crocs is also donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to employees at select healthcare facilities and organizations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthcoronavirusshoesnursesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Cautionary tale: Second wave of coronavirus cases hits Hong Kong
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump approves Illinois' disaster declaration
'Dear God, stay home': Lightfoot closes Chicago lakefront
Pandemic takes a toll on addiction and treatment
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive
What to know about Illinois' 2,538 COVID-19 cases
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool with showers possible overnight
Show More
Illinois workers experience unemployment claim issues
Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak
12 shot Wednesday in Chicago's most violent day since stay-at-home order began
Stocks surge again after coronavirus relief bill passed; indexes up 6%
More TOP STORIES News