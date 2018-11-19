BUSINESS

David's Bridal files for bankruptcy

In this 2013 photo, Sara Musillo, left, assistant store manager at David's Bridal in New York, assists Yolanda Royal, center, as she tries on wedding dresses with her niece. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

David's Bridal is filing for bankruptcy protection but there is no danger for customers who have ordered dresses because operations continuing as normal while the wedding and prom retailer restructures.

The bankruptcy filing, the private company said Monday, will wipe out more than $400 million in long-term debt.

It has commitments for $60 million in new debtor-in-possession financing and expects to exit Chapter 11 in early January.

The 300-plus stores run by the Conshokocken, Pennsylvania, company will continue to operate and online sales will continue unimpeded.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesswedding dressbusinessbankruptcyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Wisconsin company gives all employees handguns for Christmas
Chicago loses out on Amazon's second headquarters
Uber driver charged with kidnapping, allegedly wouldn't let girl, 15, out of car
Source: Amazon to announce new HQs in Long Island City, Crystal City Tuesday
More Business
Top Stories
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed at knifepoint in Gresham
Bears beat Vikings 25-20, tighten grip on NFC North
2 killed, 19 wounded in weekend gun violence
Prisoner hit by 2 vehicles after escaping CPD transport vehicle in South Deering
Man gets 80 years for drug possession, family says sentence doesn't fit crime
GoFundMe scam: Woman says she was duped, releases audio
NJ couple on way to their wedding killed in Pa. crash
WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for Chris Watts, man convicted of killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Show More
Secret Santa pays off layaway items at Walmart
3 injured in Dan Ryan crash involving semi-trailer, leaking tanker
Girl, 13, missing from Sheridan Park
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold and cloudy Monday
More News