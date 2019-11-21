Business

DC attorney general sues DoorDash, accuses company of pocketing delivery driver tips

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
NEW YORK -- The attorney general of Washington D.C. is suing DoorDash, saying the food delivery service pocketed tips that customers thought were going to delivery workers.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said Tuesday that DoorDash misled consumers who believed their tips would go to workers, not the company's bottom line.

He is hoping to recover millions of dollars in tip money and to impose civil penalties on the company.

RELATED: DoorDash says data breach affects nearly 5 million users

DoorDash says the accusations are without merit.

The delivery company changed its pay structure in August and says workers are earning more money under the new system. DoorDash says it worked with an independent third party to verify that all tips are paid to its delivery workers.

Racine began investigating how DoorDash pays delivery workers after media reports surfaced about its tipping practices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfoodlawsuitu.s. & worlddelivery servicejobsdriver
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected shoplifter dies at Lakeview Jewel
The challenge to cut Chicago's 30-year life expectancy gap in half by 2030
Bank robbery suspect killed in NW Side 'gun battle' ID'd; cop, teen shot recovering
Teen stabbed at CTA Belmont Station, police say
Suspicious vehicle stopped at White House, 1 in custody
Semi crash closes 2 lanes on NB I-294 near Roosevelt
Naperville student charged with hate crime after allegedly posting racist Craigslist ad
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer but rainy and windy Thursday
Time Out Market Chicago opening in West Loop Thursday
Hepatitis A cases traced to blackberries sold at Ill. Fresh Thyme stores
Video captures frightening attack on man in Philadelphia
Cannabis Facts Chicago: Mayor, city launch recreational weed awareness campaign
More TOP STORIES News