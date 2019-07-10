Business

DC attorney general sues Marriott, claims resort fees are deceptive

WASHINGTON -- The attorney general for the District of Columbia is suing Marriott, saying it's misleading customers by advertising room rates without including mandatory resort fees.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in D.C. Superior Court after an investigation conducted by all 50 state attorneys general.

According to the lawsuit, Marriott doesn't include mandatory resort fees in the room rates it displays online. Consumers only discover the fees after they begin to book a room. They may also be called "amenity fees" or "destination fees."

The lawsuit says at least 189 Marriott hotels worldwide charge the fees, which range from $9 to $95 per day. It's seeking a court order to require Marriott to advertise the fees up front.

Marriott says it doesn't comment on pending litigation but is continuing its discussions with other state attorneys general.
