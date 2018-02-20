'dd's Discounts' Opens Its Doors In Montclare

A new discount store, offering men's and women's clothing, home decor and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Belmont Cragin, called dd's Discounts, is located at 6420 W. Fullerton Ave.
The store--the second Chicago-area locale for the national retail chain--recently took over the former Sports Authority space, which closed in 2016.
As the brand is part of the Ross Dress for Less family, expect to see a variety of men's and women's clothing, children's products, home accessories and more at discounted prices.
There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.
Humberto Omar M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 16th, said: "I am glad that a store finally took over the empty store that was once Sports Authority. I stopped in on a Sunday morning, great location, friendly staff greeted upon entering and a thank you for stopping upon leaving. Clean store."
dd's Discounts is now open at 6420 W Fullerton Ave., so stop in to try it for yourself.
