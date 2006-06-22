Business

Del Monte closing corn-packing plant in Mendota

In this June 22, 2006 file photo, Del Monte canned vegetables are seen for sale in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, file)

MENDOTA, Ill. -- Del Monte Foods will close a corn-packing plant in north central Illinois, idling more than 600 full-time and seasonal employees.

Parent company Del Monte Pacific Ltd. announced Tuesday the closing of the Mendota plant is part of a restructuring. Del Monte also will close a plant in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, and sell one in Cambria, Wisconsin. It says production will end at the end of the current pack season.

Del Monte Pacific CEO Joselito D. Campos Jr. said the "restructuring is a necessary step for us to remain competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace."

The La Salle News-Tribune reports the Mendota plant employs about 30 salaried and 100 hourly workers and up to 550 seasonal workers. It says layoffs there will begin in October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmendotajobs
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot in Dolton while driving with children in car; SWAT raids home
Women robbed at gunpoint by woman outside Mag Mile hotel
Person reportedly falls on CTA tracks after altercation on North Side
2 months into pilot program, how are electric scooters faring in Chicago?
Golden Glove boxer fights off would-be robber in Bucktown
Bird or Bunny: Optical illusion video sparks furry debate
Taylor Swift sends pizza to fans camping out for GMA concert
Show More
Gov. Pritzker to sign bill raising minimum teacher salary to $40K
Through woodworking, East Garfield Park nonprofit gives Chicagoans a second chance
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler and less humid Thursday
Ambulance fiasco: Deadly mix of cocaine, high speed, no seat belts
Good Samaritans rescue driver from fiery South Shore crash
More TOP STORIES News