Design your own clothes (with wine!) at Wicker Park's The Garment Creative

Ever wondered what it would be like to design your own clothing? A new business has you covered. Called The Garment Creative, the fresh addition is located at 2124 W. Division St. in Wicker Park.
Born out of a family-owned clothing manufacturer, this unique fashion experience allows attendees to work with a trained garment maker to design a custom piece over a glass of wine. Using an iPad, you'll conceptualize and refine your design, then experiment with different fabrics and cuts. The final piece can then be made to order for an additional fee.
No experience is necessary to join in. See the full list of public events available for booking here.
The Garment Creative has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Rita G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 4, said, "I attended an event a few weeks ago and had a blast! It's a great activity to do with friends while sipping wine and designing clothes! We spent some time learning about how the clothes are made and what goes into designing a garment."
Yelper Mim W. added, "Grab your girls and and get your creativity on. Create your very favorite dress, blouse or skirt, designed by you for you. Choose your style, choose your fabric. See your creation in real time."
Head on over to check it out: The Garment Creative is open from 6 -10 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
