Detroit organization empowers women through unique graffiti jewelry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rebel Nell began in 2013 with the mission to employ women facing barriers to employment in Detroit, educate them on financial management, life wellness and entrepreneurship, and empower them to transition to a life of independence.Rebel Nell is in Chicago this weekend selling custom jewelry they've created using pieces of fallen graffiti discovered right here in the Windy City.Nicole Bopp with Rebel Nell stopped by ABC7 with details about this weekend's trunk show.Date: Saturday, July 27Hours: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.Address: Chicago Truborn, 1741 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago IL, 60622Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free to the publicTo learn more aboutvisit https://www.rebelnell.com/