BUSINESS

Dress for less: The 3 best thrift stores in Chicago

Brown Elephant Resale Shop. | Photo: Christopher V./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the top thrift stores in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best options in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go when you're looking to rummage the racks for great deals.

1. Brown Elephant Resale Shop



Photo: Ken O./Yelp

Topping the list is Brown Elephant Resale Shop. Located at 5404 N. Clark St. (between Balmoral and Rascher avenues) in Andersonville, it is the highest-rated thrift store in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 231 reviews on Yelp.

Now with three locations in the Chicago metropolitan area, Brown Elephant Resale Shops supports LGBTQ health and fund care for the uninsured at nearby Howard Brown Health. Expect vintage-style home decor, clothing, furniture, books, trinkets and other knickknacks. Check out the spot's website for more information.

Yelper Dawn V. wrote, "Listen: Everything is priced to move and you're donating to a fab cause with every little gem you buy -- and there are a lot of them so look closely. The layout of the store is user-friendly and the people who work here are people-friendly. You can't go wrong."

2. Goodwill



Photo: Rosa J./Yelp

Next up is West Town's Goodwill, situated at 1201 W. Washington Blvd. With four stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp, the thrift store has proven to be a local favorite.

This popular nonprofit, with stores around the country, provides training, employment and other services for people with disabilities or other disadvantages. Goodwill is always accepting donations. Items in the store include home furnishings, clothes, furniture, recreational items, technology and more. Check out the website for more finds.

3. I Do Designer Bridal Consignment



Photo: lindsay c./Yelp

I Do Designer Bridal Consignment, located at 6742 W. Belmont Ave. (between Oak Park and Rutherford avenues) on the Northwest Side, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the shop four stars out of 79 reviews.

It sells and consigns wedding dresses. Look for gowns from designers like Reem Acra, L'ezu Atelier, San Patrick, Christos, Amsale, Romona Keveza, Vera Wang, Essense of Australia, Monique Lhuillier and more. Reservations are recommended for wedding consultations. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineChicago
BUSINESS
Treasure Island Foods to close all locations
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Elon Musk agrees to pay $20M, quit as Tesla chairman in deal with SEC
Workers at Hilton hotels reach agreement to end strike
More Business
Top Stories
2 charged in murder of Rolling Meadows man allegedly lured victim to rob him
Cubs lose to Brewers in tiebreaker for NL Central Division title; will play wild card Tuesday
4 shot, 2 fatally in car outside South Loop hotel
Former Aurora man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 4 children over 12 years
Purdue Northwest students upset diplomas will reflect satellite campus location
'Great Gatsby' home in Lake Forest sells for $685K
Registration deadline for CPD entrance exam Monday
Shooting of man walking dogs in Rogers Park possibly botched robbery attempt, police say
Show More
Aurora man pleads guilty to traveling to meet minor for sex
Manny the Frenchie warms hearts at pediatric cardiology picnic
City receives federal grant to relieve South Side rail congestion
Man and 9-year-old son shot at Walmart in Hobart
Chicago Weather: Severe storms to move through Monday evening
More News