Dress for less: The 3 best thrift stores in Chicago

1. Brown Elephant Resale Shop
Photo: Ken O./Yelp
Topping the list is Brown Elephant Resale Shop. Located at 5404 N. Clark St. (between Balmoral and Rascher avenues) in Andersonville, it is the highest-rated thrift store in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 231 reviews on Yelp.
Now with three locations in the Chicago metropolitan area, Brown Elephant Resale Shops supports LGBTQ health and fund care for the uninsured at nearby Howard Brown Health. Expect vintage-style home decor, clothing, furniture, books, trinkets and other knickknacks. Check out the spot's website for more information.
Yelper Dawn V. wrote, "Listen: Everything is priced to move and you're donating to a fab cause with every little gem you buy -- and there are a lot of them so look closely. The layout of the store is user-friendly and the people who work here are people-friendly. You can't go wrong."
2. Goodwill
Photo: Rosa J./Yelp
Next up is West Town's Goodwill, situated at 1201 W. Washington Blvd. With four stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp, the thrift store has proven to be a local favorite.
This popular nonprofit, with stores around the country, provides training, employment and other services for people with disabilities or other disadvantages. Goodwill is always accepting donations. Items in the store include home furnishings, clothes, furniture, recreational items, technology and more. Check out the website for more finds.
3. I Do Designer Bridal Consignment
Photo: lindsay c./Yelp
I Do Designer Bridal Consignment, located at 6742 W. Belmont Ave. (between Oak Park and Rutherford avenues) on the Northwest Side, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the shop four stars out of 79 reviews.
It sells and consigns wedding dresses. Look for gowns from designers like Reem Acra, L'ezu Atelier, San Patrick, Christos, Amsale, Romona Keveza, Vera Wang, Essense of Australia, Monique Lhuillier and more. Reservations are recommended for wedding consultations. Visit the Facebook page for more information.