Americans spent $48B shopping online while drunk last year, report says

According to a new survey Americans spent an estimated $48 billion last year drunk shopping online.

By ABC7.com staff
Shopping online is big business ... while drunk.

According to a new survey, Americans spent an estimated $48 billion last year drunk shopping online.

The Hustle surveyed more than 2,000 adults who drink alcohol and asked about their online shopping habits.

Nearly 85 percent of those shoppers visited and bought something on Amazon. Shoes and clothing are the most popular purchases.

The average checkout total was more than $400.
