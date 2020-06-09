Business

Dunkin' hiring 25,000 employees in response to locations reopening across U.S.

Dunkin' is hiring 25,000 employees across the country as its locations begin to reopen.

More and more states are trying to reopen their economy after bars, restaurants and gyms across the country have laid dormant for months.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell unexpectedly in May to 13.3%. The government said Friday that the economy added 2.5 million jobs last month.

Dunkin' plans to run a recruitment ad campaign to fill open positions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesscoronavirusdunkin'covid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: George Floyd's funeral underway in Houston
Off-duty CPD officer shot in Brighton Park on SW side: police
Severe storms possible Tuesday as Tropical Depression Cristobal remnants move into IL
This city disbanded its police department in 2012. Here's what happened next
Chicago man sees spike on website that connects customers with black-owned restaurants
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
Disbarment urged for attorney who spat on teen protesting at BLM march
Show More
FL police union head apologizes for post offering to rehire accused officers
Spreading message of solidarity with protestors on boarded storefronts
Illinois nursing homes to remain on COVID-19 lockdown; death rate climbs
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, gusty wind, strong storms possible
Boil order issued for Winthrop Harbor
More TOP STORIES News