Eat, drink, exercise: Here are Lakeview's 4 newest businesses

The River Kitchen and Bar
2909 N. Sheffield Ave.
Photo: the river kitchen and bar/Yelp
The River Kitchen and Bar is a sports bar and New American spot with a modern industrial vibe. It pairs small bites, flatbreads and cheeses with a variety of libations.
Expect menu options like double cheeseburgers, chicken wings and avocado toast as well as beers, signature cocktails and wines. Try out the boozy bourbon #3 with bitters, orange and cherry; the vodka centric #4 with lemon juice and blackberry; or the gin-infused #5 with muddled strawberries, basil, lemonade and simple syrup. Check out the full list of drinks here.
Yelpers are generally positive about The River Kitchen and Bar, which currently holds four stars out of four reviews on the site.
Manny M., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "So far the best new bar in town. Great decor. Great specials. Solid draft, can and whiskey selection. Bartenders are attentive and are invested in making it a good time."
Kinzie S. noted, "Amazing staff, food and drinks! The vibe was just awesome. We had dinner and stuck around because the music was irresistible. Will most definitely come back."
The River Kitchen and Bar is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays, 11-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 11-2 a.m. on Sunday.
Cafe Tola #3
1625 W. Addison St.
Photo: sharon s./Yelp
Cafe Tola #3 is a spot to score traditional Mexican cuisine. This new offering specializes in empanadas and also serves up breakfast fare, burritos and tacos a la carte style.
Breakfast options include the Machacha Con Huevo with scrambled eggs, shredded beef and pico de gallo and a burrito stuffed with house chorizo, crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs and pico de gallo. Later in the day, try the OG Burrito with grilled skirt steak, beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo. Tacos are available with beef, goat, pork, chicken and al pastor. The full list of menu options can be seen here.
Cafe Tola #3's current rating of 3.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Elaine V., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "This place is inexpensive, quick, and yummy. ... I had the veggie empanada of the day with potato, cheese and poblano. It was to die for.
Lynette H. noted, "I love this place. Since it opened I've come there about five or six times. We usually take it to go. But there is a bit of inside seating and a small patio if you want to eat in."
The eatery is open from 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Si-Pie Pizzeria
3349 N. Sheffield Ave.
Photo: NINOS S./Yelp
Si-Pie Pizzeria has opened a new shop in Lakeview, offering pizza, chicken wings, sandwiches and more. Its sister location is on North Broadway.
Expect signature pizza options like the Italian Beef with beef, sausage and peppers; the Buster with pepperoni, ham, sausage, capicola and peppers; and the Spicy Hawaiian with pineapple, Canadian bacon and spicy Sriracha. Fried chicken and pasta dishes like spaghetti and ravioli, as well as beef and meatball sandwiches round out this spot's menu.
Yelpers are excited about Si-Pie Pizzeria, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on the site.
Delmon G. wrote, "Love this place. Great slice selection, amazing flavors. It's a clean restaurant and well managed. Favorite slice is the gyros slice."
Si-Pie Pizzeria is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and 11-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
ReachSCB
2914 N. Lincoln Ave.
Photo: reachscb/Yelp
ReachSCB (an acronym for strength, conditioning and balance) is a personal training spot that offers one-on-one, partner and small group training sessions.
On the first visit, customers work with a trainer who evaluates their current fitness level and fitness goals, the studio states on itswebsite. Teen training, pre- and post-natal exercise and event specific sessions are also available.
ReachSCB is off to a strong start with five stars out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Andrea M., who reviewed it on May 3, wrote, "I've been able to create a healthy routine for myself, improve my form, build muscle and have fun doing it!"
Kami D. noted, "Kate is an amazing trainer and does a great job pushing me out of my comfort zone to achieve my goals. She helped me with my postpartum weight loss and is helping me stay strong and active during my second pregnancy."
Set an appointment by phone at 312-508-3434 or online.