Eat, drink, exercise: Your guide to 4 new Chicago businesses

Cedar Palace
Photo: adria h./Yelp
Head over to 655 W. Armitage Ave., in Lincoln Park and you'll find Cedar Palace, a Mediterranean restaurant. On the menu, offerings include chicken shawarma, beef shish kebabs and falafel plates served with lettuce, tomato and cucumber for lunch. Later in the day, try the Dinner Combo, which allows diners to choose three options from a list of entrees. Vegetarian choices are on offer, as are appetizers, pita sandwiches and pastries. Check out the full menu here.
"This new place is a gem in the Lincoln park area! Cozy spot to enjoy delicious and generous servings of authentic Mediterranean food," wrote Yelper Adria H. "It's BYOB so it's wonderful to bring your favorite beverage! Definitely recommend coming by!"
Studio 350 LifeStart Wellness
Photo: james b./Yelp
A newcomer to Chicago, Studio 350 LifeStart Wellness is a fitness center located at 350 N. Orleans St. in River North. The gym features MyStart, a physical evaluation and assessment for members that allows staff members to monitor progress and customize workout plans.
Studio 350 has a variety of workout machines, free weight areas, classes and targeted workout regimens. There is a group exercise area, a yoga studio, treadmills and ellipticals for cardio and more. For information on membership pricing and personal training packages, visit the gym's website here.
Bixi Beer
Photo: kayu t./Yelp
Stroll past 2515 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square and you'll find Bixi Beer, a brewpub and Asian fusion spot. Helmed by owner and chef Bo Fowler, this place features a rooftop deck and a raw bar in a modern space.
Notable menu options include Vietnamese beef tongue salad; vegan noodle soup with miso and shiitake mushrooms; scallion pancakes; and cheeseburger bao. Thirsty? Wine, beer and Asian-Inspired cocktails are on offer.
Ravenswood Station
Photo: Ravenswood Station/Yelp
Ravenswood Station is a sports bar and traditional American spot that opened recently at 4709 N. Damen Ave. in Ravenswood. It's in the space the formerly housed The Rail. This new occupant serves classic American fare with a large selection of craft beers on tap.
Weekend brunch is on offer until 3 p.m. and daily specials include food and drink specials. Check out menu options like a steak salad with tomatoes, red onion and carrot; the Cajun Burger with pepper jack cheese, bacon and lettuce; and chili nachos topped with cheddar and queso fresco. This spot also caters and can accommodate parties.