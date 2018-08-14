Eats, treats and more: 4 new businesses to check out in Andersonville

Lost Larson
5318 N. Clark St.
Photo: Jennifer C./Yelp
Lost Larson is a bakery that features seasonally inspired pastries along with coffee, tea and other baked goods. It comes courtesy of chef Bobby Schaffer, who brings the skills he honed at some of the world's best restaurants (Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York and Grace in Chicago), per Eater Chicago.
The new bakery uses traditional methods to craft pastries and tarts made with fruits at the peak of ripeness and hand-rolled cinnamon rolls, among other treats.
Yelpers are excited about the bakery, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on the site.
Yelper Don S., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, "A warm, serene interior invites customers to a panoply of delectable, unique pastries reflecting the creative talents of the chef. The space is light, airy and clean."
Amanda P. noted, "Quickly went into Lost Larson to pick up some croissants for Sunday morning breakfast. The minimal interior really allows the pastries in the case and breads on display to shine."
Lost Larson Bakery is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Furious Spoon Andersonville
5406 N. Clark St.
Photo: furious spoon andersonville/Yelp
Specializing in ramen, the new Furious Spoon in Andersonville is the restaurant group's seventh location.
In the colorful space -- which features graffiti art and hip-hop music -- customers can expect tonkotsu, tsukemen, shoyu, chicken shio and veggie ramen on offer, as well as a variety of signature cocktails, sake and beer.
This location also boasts a few new menu items: a shio ramen with chicken dumplings, a spicy beef ramen and a spicy Furious tonkotsu ramen with chicken dumplings and spicy tonkotsu broth, Eater Chicago reports.
Yelpers are still warming up to the new Furious Spoon, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 45 reviews on the site.
John B., who reviewed it on June 6, wrote, "I had the Furious, which is like the everything bagel of ramen. It has everything: pork belly, dumpling, mushrooms (huge!), spicy miso and sauce. ... I got the chili noodles to add a bit more spice on a chilly day. It was definitely spicy, but in a good way, and not outrageously hot."
But Yelper Peter S. said, "I wasn't really feeling Beastie Boys playing loudly. I had to lean in to hear anything, even talking to my wife while waiting for our ramen. The pork ramen was very salty and heavy, I could only finish half the bowl and had to drink some water right after."
Furious Spoon Andersonville is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Passerotto
5420 N. Clark St.
Photo: W W./Yelp
Passerotto is a Korean-Italian fusion restaurant from owner Jennifer Kim, the award-winning chef who co-owned Lakeview's former cured-fish deli Snaggletooth. According to the new restaurant's website, the menu fuses Korean dishes Kim ate growing up with "a few minor touches" from Midwestern and Central Italian cuisines.
Selections on the menu include raw options such as yellowtail tuna with snow peas and lamb tartare with Asian pear; noodle and rice dishes including cavatelli with long bean and Japanese sweet potato; and entrees like pork belly and glazed short ribs. Red and white wine, beer and signature cocktails are on offer. Take a look at the full menu here.
Passerotto is off to a promising start with a current rating of four stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Arielle A., who reviewed it June 6, wrote, "What a great addition to the neighborhood! Ordered the Kalbi for two ... The short ribs were cooked perfectly (melt in your mouth). I loved that it was seasoned minimally, so you could really taste the quality of the meat itself."
Passerotto is open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 5:30-11 p.m. on Friday, and 5-11 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Kriser's Natural Pet
5353 N. Clark St., Suite 200
Photo: maria g./Yelp
Pet store chain Kriser's Natural Pet has opened the doors to a new shop in Andersonville, offering natural dog and cat food, treats, supplies and grooming services.
As the story goes, founder Brad Kriser was introduced to all-natural dog food in 1998 and saw how it made a difference in his dog's energy and happiness. In 2006, Kriser's Natural Pet was born and has now spread to 45 locations across the United States.
Look for brand names like ACANA, Earthborn, Primal and Zignature. In addition to the healthy treats, toys and other pet supply products, the store sells a start-up dog training kit designed by "The Original Dog Whisperer" Paul Owens. Check out the website for more information.
With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp, Kriser's Natural Pet has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Ashlei J., who reviewed the store on June 6, wrote, "In a panic, I walked into the store. My dog has had an upset stomach for a few days ... The associate available was ridiculously helpful, reassuring and happy to answer all my questions despite my panicked state. I left feeling much better. I will definitely be shopping here again!"
And Piper M. noted, "The store is clean and well organized and it is a very nice and welcoming environment."
Kriser's Natural Pet is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.