Eclectic mix of businesses open up shop in Chicago

Iron Age Korean Steakhouse
Photo: tess c./Yelp
Stop by 1265 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park and you'll find Iron Age Korean Steakhouse, a new Korean barbecue restaurant. This business has five other locations in Maryland and Georgia.
This do-it-yourself, all-you-can-eat restaurant offers chicken, pork and beef marinated in a variety of sauces and brought to your table for you to cook and enjoy. Sides include rice, kimchi and more. Top it off with a Sapporo. (Read more about it here.)
Hair Artistry
Photo: hair artistry/Yelp
New to 10034 S. Western Ave. in West Beverly is Hair Artistry, a hair salon.
Services include a variety of different hairstyles from weaves, natural hair, braids, highlighting and color, short cuts, razor cutting, custom wigs, sew-ins and more. Walk-ins are welcome Tuesday through Saturday, but appointments are necessary on Sunday and Monday.
Altitude Trampoline
Photo: K D./Yelp
Need a place to take the kids? Visit Altitude Trampoline, a new trampoline park and activity spot, at 404 N. Armour St. in West Town.
All ages are welcome to enjoy the bouncing, jumping, rock-climbing fun. Food and drinks are available for purchase.
Heritage Bikes and Coffee
Photo: heritage bikes and coffee/Yelp
Now open at 676 N. LaSalle in River North is Heritage Bikes and Coffee, a cafe and bike repair and maintenance spot.
Order a custom bike while sipping on a cup of joe or hot cocoa and eating a snack. The shop also offers bike maintenance and repairs and a variety of bike racks, bags, ponchos, T-shirts and helmets. There's also jewelry crafted out of recycled bike parts.
Aligned Modern Health
Photo: aligned modern health/Yelp
Then there's Aligned Modern Health, a chiropractor, acupuncture and massage therapist spot that has opened at 5348 N. Clark St. in Andersonville. It has several other locations.
Services offered also include functional medicine, clinical nutrition and physical rehabilitation. The business offers classes like Tai Chi as well.