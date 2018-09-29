BUSINESS

Elon Musk agrees to pay $20M, quit as Tesla chairman in deal with SEC

SpaceX billionaire founder and chief executive, and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk, is interviewed on the Fox Business Network, in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

CNN
Elon Musk agreed Saturday to step down as chairman of Tesla and pay a $20 million fine in a deal to settle charges brought this week by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Under the settlement, which requires court approval, Musk will be allowed to say as CEO but must leave his role as chairman of the board within 45 days. He cannot seek reelection for three years, according to court filings.

He accepted the deal with the SEC "without admitting or denying the allegations of the complaint," according to a court document.

READ SEC STATEMENT

The SEC alleged on Thursday that Musk misled investors when he tweeted on August 7 that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 a share, causing Tesla's stock to soar. He had not secured the funding, the SEC said.

Separately, Tesla agreed Saturday to pay $20 million to settle claims it failed to adequately police Musk's tweet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldteslaelon muskSEC
BUSINESS
Workers at Hilton hotels reach agreement to end strike
Lawsuit: Facebook content moderators suffer PTSD; class-action status sought
Hundreds of positions available at airport job fair Wednesday
5 new businesses to check out in Wicker Park
More Business
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Cubs lose, magic number stays at 2
Indonesia tsunami death toll nears 400, expected to rise
Major Facebook data breach may leave other apps vulnerable
2 Mississippi police officers dead, suspect in custody after confrontation
Beyonce and Jay-Z scholarship winner
'Donuts for Life' for 2 lucky Stan's Donuts & Coffee customers
Workers at Hilton hotels reach agreement to end strike
Show More
Giant mustache projections spotted on Chicago landmarks
Shark attack at beach in San Diego leaves child hospitalized
Florida grandma scares off naked intruder by popping her dentures out
Man charged with murder after shooting in Roselle adult business parking lot
More News