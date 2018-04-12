BUSINESS

End of an era: Last Chicago Sears store to close

(WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sears Holdings announced Wednesday that the last Sears store in Chicago will close in mid-July.

The Sears Auto Center adjacent to the store will close in mid-May.

The liquidation sale will begin on April 27.



The company said the building was among the 265 properties it sold to Seritage Growth Properties in 2015 in a sale lease-back transaction. According to a statement from Sears Holdings, Seritage has decided to take back the location.

Located in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road on the northwest side, the store served as an anchor for the once-bustling Six Corners shopping district when it opened on October 20, 1938.
Sears Through the Years
A look at the long, storied history of Sears.

Sears Holdings will continue to maintain approximately 150 employees in its downtown Dearborn Street offices.

The company said associates from the Six Corners store will be eligible for severance and will be able to apply for open jobs at other Sears and K-Mart locations.

Sears' headquarters is located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessstore closingsearsOld Irving ParkPortage ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sears Through the Years: 7 Things to Know
BUSINESS
Software added most Chicago jobs last month; employees rate construction highest
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Eats, treats and more: 4 new businesses to check out in Andersonville
More Business
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News