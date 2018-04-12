End of an era: Last Chicago Sears store to close

Sears Holdings announced Wednesday that the last Sears store in Chicago will close in mid-July.The Sears Auto Center adjacent to the store will close in mid-May.The liquidation sale will begin on April 27.The company said the building was among the 265 properties it sold to Seritage Growth Properties in 2015 in a sale lease-back transaction. According to a statement from Sears Holdings, Seritage has decided to take back the location.Located in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road on the northwest side, the store served as an anchor for the once-bustling Six Corners shopping district when it opened on October 20, 1938.Sears Holdings will continue to maintain approximately 150 employees in its downtown Dearborn Street offices.The company said associates from the Six Corners store will be eligible for severance and will be able to apply for open jobs at other Sears and K-Mart locations.Sears' headquarters is located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.