Exelon Utilities CEO retires amid federal probe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CEO of Exelon Utilities has retired abruptly with no explanation.
Anne Pramaggiore's departure Tuesday comes as the Chicago-based energy company was recently dragged into the ongoing FBI investigation into State Senator Martin Sandoval. Last month, the FBI raided Sandoval's offices and home.
Exelon revealed in a federal filing late last week that it is cooperating with investigators.
Pramaggiore is being replaced by Calvin G. Butler Jr., CEO of the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, which is part of the Exelon family.
