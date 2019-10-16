Business

Exelon Utilities CEO retires amid federal probe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CEO of Exelon Utilities has retired abruptly with no explanation.

Anne Pramaggiore's departure Tuesday comes as the Chicago-based energy company was recently dragged into the ongoing FBI investigation into State Senator Martin Sandoval. Last month, the FBI raided Sandoval's offices and home.

RELATED: Sen. Martin Sandoval steps down as Transportation Committee chairman as federal corruption probe continues

Exelon revealed in a federal filing late last week that it is cooperating with investigators.

Pramaggiore is being replaced by Calvin G. Butler Jr., CEO of the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, which is part of the Exelon family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagolooppolitics
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU, CPS continue negotiating as union expects to go on strike Thursday
New Chicago DEA boss targets 'Trafficking Jam' by 2 drug cartels
Woman reportedly shot inside Alsip Wendy's
Wisconsin 2nd-grader caught vaping at elementary school
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy, chilly Wednesday
Van Dyke formally resigns from Chicago Police Department
'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked teen dies by suicide
Show More
ABC 7 Over the air Viewers: Plan to rescan on October 18
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare if schools are closed
NASA moves up 1st all-woman utility spacewalk
Man damaged Pilsen church after trying to get inside
Democrats' 4th debate focuses on Trump impeachment, health care
More TOP STORIES News