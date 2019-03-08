Explore the 4 newest businesses to open in Chicago

Joe's Imports
Photo: meghan p./Yelp
New to 813 W. Fulton Market is Joe's Imports. The wine bar offers a global selection of wines as well as small Mediterranean bites like salt-roasted beets, white asparagus with farm egg, stuffed peppers and more. Check out the website here for a full line of offerings.
Volar Salon
Photo: maria w./Yelp
Stop by 2257 S. Wentworth Ave. and you'll find Volar Salon. The new hair salon's services include cuts, digital perms, coloring and straightening. On its website, the owners tout their three decades of experience.
SkinQ
Photo: skinq/Yelp
Now open at 1509 W. Berwyn Ave., Suite 201-A, in Andersonville is SkinQ, a skin care, waxing and eyebrow service spot. Skincare services include facials, exfoliation and detox and glow treatments, along with chemical peels and brow and lash tinting.
Bar 171
Photo: leodan g./Yelp
The last new addition is Bar 171, which features an LED-lighted bar countertop and multiple televisions. Stop by 5147 S. Archer Ave. for beer, wine or a signature cocktail.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.