Fast food workers to rally outside McDonald's West Loop HQ in fight to unionize

Some local fast food workers are demanding the right to form a union.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Some local fast food workers are demanding the right to form a union.

They have been fighting for higher wages for months, but Thursday is the first-ever strike focused directly on demanding the right to form a union at McDonald's and other chains, including Wendy's and Burger King.

Hospital, child care and other workers are expected to join the fast food workers.

The strike is taking place all day and a march is expected to start at Union Park and go down Randolph Street to McDonald's West Loop headquarters for a rally Thursday.
