General Iron Chicago: Federal judge refuses to block movement of scrap metal operation from Lincoln Park

Judge said alleged environmental racism not proven
Federal judge refuses to block movement of General Iron

CHICAGO -- A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to bar the movement of a car-shredding operation from an upscale Chicago neighborhood to a working-class neighborhood.

Two Southeast Side residents and a clergyman filed a civil rights lawsuit arguing the city sought to move the General Iron operation, since renamed Southside Recycling, out of Lincoln Park to make way for a multi-billion-dollar residential development.

U.S. District Court Judge Mary Rowland said she wouldn't prevent the city from issuing a final permit to General Iron because residents couldn't prove racial discrimination was involved in the move.

RELATED: Hunger strike protests General Iron move to Southeast Side
Residents opposed to General Iron moving its metal-shredding operations to the Southeast Side are staging a hunger strike in protest.



"Their contention that the prospective nuisance is reasonably likely to occur does not meet the high standard," the judge wrote of the plaintiffs lawsuit.

The residents argued a two-page "term sheet" between the city and representatives of the business determining a timetable to move General Iron from Lincoln Park to the Southeast Side pointed to a coordinated effort with the city. The judge noted the term sheet seemed unusual, but it did not guarantee a permit would be granted and the plaintiffs didn't prove that there was a racial bias.
